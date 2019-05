Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Today's Furry Friends are Peep & Parade, the Border Collie mixes!

Both pups are 3-months-old.

Parade, who is the largest boy in the pack, is described as outgoing, curious, and strong.

Peep is a girl who is full of energy and loves to cuddles.

Check them out in the clip above.

Both Peep & Parade are available for adoption at Charlie's Crusaders, along with two of their siblings as well!