× Harrisburg Airport receives $20 million in federal grant money to improve drainage, protect runway

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg International Airport will receive a $20 million grant to improve drainage at the airport by rehabilitating the flood dike and preserving the levee system that protects the airport’s runway and approach light system, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The money is part of $779 million in supplemental funding for infrastructure grants at 127 airports nationwide and in Puerto Rico, according to the FAA.

The selected airports will receive funding for construction or equipment to increase the airports’ safety, capacity, and security. Many airports are vital to the local and regional economy, and support critical transportation needs for a broad range of business and other economic activity.

“This supplemental funding allows us to invest in important infrastructure needs at the nation’s airports, especially those serving smaller and rural communities,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

This second and final increment of supplemental funding was funded through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018. The Act provided an additional $1 billion in funding above the $3.31 billion awarded in the regular Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding during fiscal year 2018.

The FAA said it is administering the supplemental program to strengthen the safety and efficiency of America’s airports. U.S. infrastructure, especially its 3,300 airports in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems, increases the country’s competitiveness and improves the traveling public’s quality of life.

In the March 2018 omnibus funding bill, Congress provided historic levels of funding for infrastructure investments across America. Following the increase in funding last fiscal year, the Department invested $10 billion in new transportation infrastructure projects. The Department is committed to rebalancing investment in historically neglected rural America.