Lancaster man charged with firearms violations after traffic stop

LANCASTER — A traffic stop led to firearms charges for a 23-year-old Lancaster man on Tuesday, according to Lancaster Police.

Franky Camacho was arrested after police performed a traffic stop at 4:14 p.m. on the 500 block of Church St. Police say the officers determined Camacho’s vehicle had an equipment violation. During the stop, police found that Camacho was driving with a suspended license.

Because Camacho could not drive the vehicle from the scene, police say, they attempted to park it in a legal space. While inside the vehicle, police say, an officer discovered a semi-automatic handgun under the driver’s seat. Camacho does not have a valid permit to carry a concealed firearm, according to police. A closer inspection of the firearm indicated that its serial numbers had been removed or obliterated, police say.

Camacho was transported to the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station for processing on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm with altered/obliterated manufacturer’s number, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, and violation of equipment standards.

He was arraigned on the charges and committed to Lancaster County Prison on $20,000 bail.