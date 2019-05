Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.-- The difficult discipline of taekwondo can take many people years to master.

However, Joshua Aguirre is just seven-years-old, and he has a pretty good handle on it.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Aguirre will be joined by Master David Gladwell to discuss his expertise and show off a few moves.

Check it out in the clip above.