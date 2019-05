× Lewistown man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Lewistown man is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Zachary Sassaman, 20, has been charged with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent assault on a person less than 16 years of age.

The alleged sexual assault occurred on March 19 in Spring Township.