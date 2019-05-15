Magic Johnson speaks at Children Deserve a Chance event in Lancaster

Posted 7:09 PM, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:16PM, May 15, 2019

LANCASTER -- Magic Johnson spoke at the Children Deserve a Chance event in Lancaster on Monday.

Johnson, an NBA Hall of Famer, entrepreneur and philanthropist, made a speech at the Lancaster County Convention Center during Attollo Prep's spring gala.

Attollo Prep, founded by the Children Deserve A Chance Foundation, is a program that serves more than 300 scholars from seven different school districts in that area. It guides students into higher education, teaches them skills and promotes leadership.

