Man accused of using stealing suitcase, using it to take other items from York County Walmart

YORK COUNTY — Police have charged a 38-year-old man with two counts of retail theft after they say he stole several items from a West Manchester Township Walmart on two occasions in March, allegedly using a suitcase to conceal them as he left the store.

Donald Andrew Englehart was charged after an investigation into the alleged retail thefts, which occurred at the Walmart on 1000 Town Center Drive, according to West Manchester Township Police.

The investigation began on March 31, when police were dispatched to the store for a reported theft. The Walmart’s Loss Prevention Officer told police that on March 22, the store’s assistant manager discovered that the Garden Center entrance had been unlocked at a time when it should have been secured.

The LPO investigated, and determined that on March 21, a suspect, later identified as Englehart, entered the store at about 11:17 p.m. on March 21, pushing a shopping cart. He allegedly stole several items of clothing and electronic items, including a projector, five Playstation 4 video games, and five XBox1 video games, placing the electronic items under the clothes in the cart.

Englehart then allegedly went to the store’s luggage section, took a black suitcase, and placed the other items inside. He then left the store by turning on the power to the Garden Center entrance/exit doors while still in possession of the shopping cart, stolen suitcase, and stolen items, according to police.

The total loss to the items taken was $421.30, police say.

According to police, the LPO reported a second theft of a similar nature occurred on March 29. Surveillance video indicated Englehart entered the store around the same time of night, took several items of clothing and electronic items, including another projector, a Roomba vacuum, and multiple video games and consoles, and a second piece of luggage. He again left the store by unlocking the Garden Center door, according to police.

Total loss in the second theft was $904.71, police say.

On April 8, police checked local pawn shops databases for items taken in the alleged retail thefts. A check of the database at York Buy Sell Trade showed Englehart had pawned a portable projector — a unique item at Walmart –on March 21. Police were able to identify Englehart by comparing his photo on JNET to photos on social media, police say.

Englehart was charged on Tuesday.