Man charged in April 22 shooting in York taken into custody

YORK — A 26-year-old York man charged in connection to an April 22 shooting incident in York was arrested by York City Police Wednesday on the 300 block of Smith St.

Diontaye Jackson, no fixed address, was taken into custody and charged with possession with the intent to deliver heroin and persons not to possess a firearm by officers executing a search warrant at the residence, York City Police say. He was also arrested on outstanding warrants for a shooting incident that occurred April 22 on the first block of North Sherman Street and for failure to comply with Megan’s Law, police say.

Also seized from the address was a 9mm Taurus handgun, $5,600 worth of heroin, and $1,624 in cash, according to police.