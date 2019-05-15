× Marvel got a lot of love in MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations

The nominations for the MTV Movie & TV Awards have nothing but love for heroes real and costumed.

Between “Avenger: Endgame” and “Captain Marvel,” Marvel Studios scored six total nominations in a list released Tuesday.

Other movies with comic book beginnings, like “Venom,” “Aquaman,” “Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse,” and “Shazam!” also scored nominations in categories like best kiss, best movie and best hero.

Categories are also peppered with real-life figures, like Serena Willams and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who both received nominations for best real-life hero. Ginsburg was also nominated in the best documentary category, as well as most meme-able moment and best fight, for the legal effort portrayed in the documentary “RBG.” (“RBG” was produced by CNN Films.)

“RBG,” “Game of Thrones” and “Avengers: Endgame” each received four nominations each.

Netflix fared best of all streaming platforms, scoring 14 nominations for its TV shows and films including “Bird Box” and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

This is the first time Netflix has had a film represented in the best movie category. The streamer’s documentary “13th,” from director Ava DuVernay, won best documentary last year.

In a move that continues to help MTV standout from traditional award shows, categories feature a mix of film, television and streaming content and are not separated by gender. Multiple genres — from daytime to reality — are also represented.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place on June 17 in Santa Monica, California.

See the full list below:

Best movie

“Avengers: Endgame”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

“Us”

Best show

“Big Mouth”

“Game of Thrones”

“Riverdale”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Haunting of Hill House”

Best performance in a movie

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) — “The Hate U Give”

Lady Gaga (Ally) — “A Star is Born”

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — “Us”

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) — “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — “Bird Box”

Best performance in a show

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) — “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) — “Game of Thrones”

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) — “Jane the Virgin”

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) — “The Chi”

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) — “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Best hero

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) — “Captain Marvel”

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) — “BlacKkKlansman”

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) — “Game of Thrones”

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) — “Avengers: Endgame”

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — “Shazam!”

Best villain

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) — “Killing Eve”

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) — “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Josh Brolin (Thanos) — “Avengers: Endgame”

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — “Us”

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) — “You”

Best kiss

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) — “Riverdale”

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) — “Aquaman”

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) — “Sex Education”

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) — “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) — “Venom”

Reality royalty

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

“The Bachelor”

“The Challenge”

“Vanderpump Rules”

Best comedic performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — “Crazy Rich Asians”

Dan Levy (David Rose) — “Schitt’s Creek”

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) — “Big Mouth”

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) — “Little”

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — “Shazam!”

Breakthough performance

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — “Crazy Rich Asians”

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) — “Five Feet Apart”

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) — “Pose”

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) — “Sex Education”

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) — “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

Best fight

“Avengers: Endgame” — Captain America vs. Thanos

“Captain Marvel” — Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

“Game of Thrones” — Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

“RBG” — Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

“WWE Wrestlemania” — Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Best real-life hero

Alex Honnold — “Free Solo”

Hannah Gadsby — “Nanette”

Roman Reigns — “WWE SmackDown”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg — “RBG”

Serena Williams — “Being Serena”

Most frightened performance

Alex Wolff (Peter) — “Hereditary”

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) — “The Curse of La Llorona”

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) — “Halloween”

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — “Bird Box”

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) — “The Haunting of Hill House”

Best documentary

“At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal”

“McQueen”

“Minding the Gap”

“RBG”

“Surviving R. Kelly”

Best host

Gayle King — “CBS This Morning”

Nick Cannon — “Wild ‘n Out”

Nick Cannon — “The Masked Singer”

RuPaul — “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Trevor Noah — “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

Most meme-able moment

“Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club” — The Lilo Dance

“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” — Ray J’s Hat

“RBG” — The Notorious RBG

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail

“The Bachelor” — Colton Underwood jumps the fence