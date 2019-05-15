× North Middleton Township Fire Company announces passing of deputy chief

North Middleton Township Volunteer Fire Company announced the passing of Deputy Chief Lonnie McKillip.

“Our hearts are broken, but we come together as a family during this time of grieving,” the fire company said on Facebook. “We thank Lonnie Sr. and his family for their devoted years of service to North Middleton Fire Company 39.”

Deputy Chief McKillip passed away Tuesday night, according to Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services, which also posted to Facebook.

“CFRS would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of North Middleton Twp. Fire Deputy Chief Lonnie McKillip who passed away last night,” the post read. “Deputy Chief McKillip always had a smile and friendly word for all those he interacted with. Rest In Peace, Chief McKillip.”