Man airlifted to hospital after overnight fire in East Hanover Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.-- A man was airlifted to the hospital after an overnight fire at a wrecking yard.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were called to the scene in the first block of Homestead Road in East Hanover Township around 11:49 p.m. and remained at the wrecking yard until the fire was out.

State Police Trooper Janssen Herb said that the fire was coming out of the back east side portion of the building, which contained propane and welding equipment, complicating putting the fire out.

As a result of the fire, a 50-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital with burn injuries.

There is no word on what caused the fire, but it is estimated to have caused about $50,000 worth of damages.