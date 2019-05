× Over $1K worth of power tools stolen from construction trailer in Dauphin County

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after someone stole $1,450 worth of power tools from a locked construction trailer in Dauphin County.

The burglary occurred sometime between May 11 and May 13 along Green Hill Road in West Hanover Township, according to state police reports.

Investigators say a total of seven power tools were stolen during the burglary.