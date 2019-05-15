× Police arrest 14-year-old suspect in deadly May 2 shooting in York

YORK — York City Police have arrested a teenage suspect in a May 2 shooting that left one man dead in York.

Christopher Johnson, 14, was taken into custody Wednesday morning by York City Police, who were serving a warrant on the 700 block of Prospect St.

Johnson is accused of killing Antonio Navarro-Garcia, who was found dead on the 200 block of S. Pershing Ave. by police investigating the report of a gunshot victim at about 6:50 p.m. Police later determined Navarro-Garcia was shot on the first block of S. Belvidere St.

Police say Johnson will be charged as an adult in the case. He is charged with homicide, criminal attempt homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide, aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, reckless endangerment, and possession of firearm by a minor.

Also seized during service of the warrant was $4,000 in heroin, $1,700 in crack cocaine, $1,247 in cash, and a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun.