Police identify suspect in May 4 Lancaster shooting that left one man injured

LANCASTER — Police have identified the suspect in a May 4 shooting in Lancaster that left one man injured.

Jason Paul Garcia, 39, of the 100 block of East James Street, is charged with aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, and discharging a firearm within city limits in connection to the incident, which occurred around 1:11 a.m. in the area of North Duke and East Orange Streets.

A 22-year-old Manheim Township man was found at the scene with a single gunshot wound to the leg, according to Lancaster Police. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the criminal complaint affidavit filed against Garcia, police conducted interviews with witnesses and observed surveillance video of the incident, which showed a suspect, later identified as Garcia, exiting a grey Nissan Pathfinder SUV while concealing a firearm. After a verbal confrontation with the victim and another man, Garcia allegedly removed the firearm and fired in the direction of the victim, striking him in the leg.

Garcia was charged on Monday. He remains at large, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster Police Det. Matthew Odenthal at (717) 735-3352 or via email at odenthalm@lancasterpolice.com.