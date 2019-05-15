× Police: Man overtook school buses at high rates of speed during pursuit

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 64-year-old man was arrested by police Tuesday following a vehicle pursuit.

James Hummer, of Mount Joy Township, has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, driving under the influence and recklessly endangering another person, court documents show. He also faces numerous summary offenses.

Hummer allegedly fled a traffic stop around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, drove through four stop signs and overtook school buses at high rates of speed near a school in Mount Joy Township, the criminal complaint says.

According to the criminal complaint, Hummer then fled on foot and was Tased by police after he failed to stop.

The criminal complaint notes that Hummer had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.

He now faces charges.