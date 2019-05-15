Police seek help in identifying woman accused of making unauthorized bank withdrawal

ENOLA, Cumberland County — East Pennsboro Township Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a woman suspected of making an unauthorized withdrawal from another person’s account at an Enola bank last week.

Police say the woman entered the PNC Bank at 235 N. Enola Road on Friday, May 10, presented what appeared to be a valid Maryland driver’s license with the victim’s name on it, and withdrew $6,000. She also allegedly had a cashier’s check drawn on the victim’s account, according to police.

The woman is also suspected of committing a similar crime in a nearby jurisdiction, police say.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to contact East Pennsboro Township Police at (717) 732-3633.