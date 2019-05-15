× Quinnipiac Poll finds Biden leads Trump by a margin 53-42 percent among Pennsylvania voters

PENNSYLVANIA — Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a nine-point advantage in a matchup with President Donald Trump, according to a Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday.

Biden has a 53-42 percent advantage over Trump overall in Pennsylvania. Women back Biden by a margin of 60-36 percent, while Trump leads among Pennsylvania men, 49-45, the Quinnipiac poll finds. White voters are divided with 49 percent for Biden and 45 percent for Trump, while non-white voters favor Biden by a margin of 70-27 percent, the poll finds.

Among Republicans, Trump has a 90-7 percent advantage, according to the poll. Biden leads 93-6 percent among Democratic voters and 51-37 percent among independents.

In matchups with other Democratic presidential hopefuls, Trump trails:

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders 50-43 percent

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren 47-44 percent

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg 45-44 percent

Trump is split with California Sen. Kamala Harris 45-45 percent in the Quinnipiac Poll, and leads former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas 46-44 percent, the poll states.

Other findings in the poll say 53 percent of Pennsylvania voters say it’s more important for a presidential candidate to be a great leader, while 38 percent feel it’s more important for a candidate to have great policy ideas.

“More than half of Pennsylvania voters say they are better off financially than they were in 2016, but the economy isn’t giving President Donald Trump an edge in an early read of the very key Keystone State,” said Mary Snow, a polling analyst for the Quinnipiac University Poll, in a press release announcing its results. “At this stage, former Vice President Joe Biden has an 11 percentage point lead in a direct matchup with President Trump. Sen. Bernie Sanders has a slight lead and other Democratic presidential hopefuls are neck and neck with Trump.”

There are wide racial and gender gaps as Pennsylvania voters disapprove 54-42 percent of the job Trump is doing as president. White voters are divided, as 46 percent approve and 49 percent disapprove, the poll finds. Non-white voters disapprove 74-23 percent. Men are divided, as 51 percent approve and 45 percent disapprove. Women disapprove 62-34 percent.

But 54 percent of Pennsylvania voters say they are better off financially today than they were in 2016. Another 21 percent say they are worse off and 22 percent say their financial situation is the same.

Pennsylvania’s economy is “excellent” or “good,” 71 percent of voters say, far surpassing the highest score on this question, 46 percent, from a February 10, 2015, survey.

A total of 77 percent of voters describe their own financial situation as “excellent” or “good.”

Biden leads in a Pennsylvania Democratic primary with 39 percent, followed by Sanders with 13 percent, Harris and Warren with 8 percent each, Buttigieg at 6 percent and Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey with 5 percent, poll results show. No other Democratic contender tops 2 percent.

Biden has the best chance of beating Trump, 61 percent of Pennsylvania registered Democrats say, followed by Sanders with 6 percent. Biden would be the best leader, 45 percent of Democrats say, followed by Sanders with

11 percent and Warren with 9 percent.

Biden has the best policy ideas, 23 percent of Democrats say, followed by Warren and Sanders with 18 percent each.

“Bolstering Vice President Biden’s numbers is something on which Democrats of all stripes in Pennsylvania agree: Whether they back Biden or not, more than 60 percent believe he has the best chance of defeating Trump in 2020,” Snow said.

From May 9 – 14, Quinnipiac University surveyed 978 Pennsylvania voters with a margin of error of +/- 4.2 percentage points, including the design effect. The survey includes 431 registered Democrats with a margin of error of +/- 6.2 percentage points, including the design effect.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, directed by Douglas Schwartz, Ph.D., conducts surveys using random digit dialing with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones. The Quinnipiac University Poll conducts nationwide surveys and polls in more than a dozen states on national and statewide elections, as well as public policy issues.