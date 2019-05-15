× Sit-stand office workstation recalled due to injury hazard

Knape & Vogt has issued a recall involving its sit-stand office workstation due to a possible risk for injury.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately contact Knape & Vogt to arrange for a free in-home/office repair.

Incidents/Injuries: Knape & Vogt has received two reports of the gas cylinder separating from the workstation, in one case, the cylinder discharged from the unit resulting in damage to drywall in an office.

Sold At: Knape & Vogt authorized sellers nationwide including online at eBay, Amazon.com, Staples.com, imovr.com, ergodirect.com, hafele.com, ergonomicaccessories.com, ergoexperts.com and officeanything.com from October 2016 through February 2019 for between $350 and $560.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.