State police search for 2 missing teens in Lebanon County

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa –Pennsylvania State Police are searching for two missing teens in Lebanon County who were last seen one week ago.

Corey Lee Bliesath, 16, and Dyllan Josiah Bliesath, 14, were last seen at their home along the first block of Darkes Road in Swatara Township on May 8, according to state police reports.

Investigators say the pair have run away numerous times and are known to camp in the woods or stay in abandoned houses and barns.

Corey is 5 feet 3 inches, weighs 100 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. Dyllan is 5 feet tall, weighs 85 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what they are wearing other than camouflage muck boots, according to state police reports.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police-Jonestown at 717-865-2194.