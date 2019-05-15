Susquehanna Township Police begin homicide investigation 38 years after bank robbery, shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. - Susquehanna Township Police begin a homicide investigation into a 1981 bank robbery. In that robbery, Sgt. Robert "Bo" McCallister was shot but did not died until January of this year.

"We are not gong to rest until proper justice has been served," said Chief Robert Martin.

On February 19th, 1981, Sgt. McCallister responded to a bank robbery at the Fulton Bank on North Progress Avenue where the suspected bank robber shot and severely injured him. Yet through complications and surgeries, Sgt. McCallister returned to work.

"A normal man would have walked away from this profession," said Chief Martin. "And if I leave you with anything, when I referenced his strength of will to battle back to continue to his retirement. That is an absolute tribute to who he was and the heart of his service."

On January 20th of this year, Sgt. McCallister passed away. A forensic pathologist determined the gunshots from the bank robbery caused his death and it is now being ruled as a homicide.

"Under the law of Pennsylvania it doesn't matter that it was 1981 that wound was inflicted," said Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo. "That person who committed that wrong must be brought to justice."

More than 10 years ago, a man named Carl Gugasian was named a suspect in the bank robbery case. However, he was never arrested or charged. Police say they do have a suspect but are not releasing any further details about who it is, nor are they commenting on Gugasian.

"We are going to be aggressive and like I said now heaven's coming with us," said Chief Martin. "And we are not going to leave anything unopened or unturned. We are going to give this everything we have."

Police admit this will be a difficult case because almost 40 years have past since the robbery. They say they will be using new technology and re-looking over every single detail in the case.