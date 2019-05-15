× Terry Bradshaw apologizes for racially insensitive remark about Ken Jeong

Terry Bradshaw is trying to walk back an offensive comment he made during FOX’s upfront presentation on Monday.

The former NFL star was talking about his time on “The Masked Singer” when he attempted to reference two of the show’s judges.

Not only did he get Robin Thicke’s name wrong, but he made a racially insensitive comment about Ken Jeong.

“Unfortunately, I was kicked off by Alan Thicke and the little short guy from Japan.”

Alan Thicke, who died in 2016, was Robin’s father. And Ken Jeong is not Japanese. He was born in Detroit. His parents immigrated to the US from South Korea.

“I made an insensitive remark today about Ken, who I’ve known for some time,” Bradshaw said in a statement. “I’ve spoken to him about the importance of cultural respect and apologized for my offensive comments. I would like to also apologize to the Asian-American community for my insensitivity.”

Bradshaw appeared on the first season of the show and his identity was revealed during the third episode.

The former football star played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1970 to 1983 and won four Super Bowls. Since 1994 he has been an analyst and co-host of Fox NFL Sunday.

CNN has reached out to Fox, Jeong and Thicke for comment.