× Truck spills load on Route 30 in West Manchester Township

YORK COUNTY — Emergency crews expect to re-open Route 30 East in West Manchester Township soon after a tractor trailer truck spilled some of its cargo.

The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. on Route 30, near the intersection with Route 116, according to dispatch accounts.

The truck was apparently carrying mulch, and its load shifted, spilling off the truck’s bed and onto the road, dispatch says.

The road should be cleared by noon, according to authorities at the scene.