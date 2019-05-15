Urine sample odor causes evacuation of Virginia VA building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton VA Medical Center was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a potential hazmat situation that was determined to be the smell of a urine sample, according to fire officials.

Dispatch said the call came in at 2:16 p.m., according to Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue spokesman Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum.

John Rogers with the VA told WTKR there was a pungent, overwhelming odor, determined to be the smell of a urine sample, on the first and second floor of building 144, which houses mental health services.

As a precaution, the building's staff and patients were evacuated.

"We are looking into this matter, and we are concerned for our employees' and veterans' safety," Rogers said.

No injuries were reported. Two staff members that came in contact with the substance were placed under medical observation and were released Wednesday night.

Samples of the urine were sent to Richmond for analysis.

The VA said in a statement that the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue's hazmat team tested the air quality. The building was cleared for operations and will reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday.

