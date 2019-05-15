York County church to hold annual Missions Benefit Auction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOVER, York County - The annual Rohler's Assembly Annual Missions Benefit Auction kicks off this Friday, May 17!

It's taking place at the church on 761 Rohlers Church Rd. from 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Several items will be up for grabs!

Big tickets items include a 3-night stay in Wildwood, NJ., two certificates for stays at Kalahari Resort in the Poconos, Dorney Park tickets, tickets to Dover International Speedway's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in October, Flyers and Steelers memorabilia and a snow blower!

On the days of the auction, the Women's Auxiliary will be selling homemade soups, pizza, barbecue sandwiches, sausages and pies!

This auction will benefit the upcoming missions trip to Nassau, Bahamas in July.

Last year's auction raised $20,000!

For more information on directions to the church, please call (717) 292-1292.

You can also visit the facebook event page here.