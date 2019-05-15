× York man charged with indecent exposure for allegedly urinating on road in Manchester Township

YORK — Police have charged a 32-year-old York man with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct after he was seen urinating on the side of the road along Susquehanna Trail at Sinking Springs Lane, according to a criminal complaint.

Rayshawn Woods, of the 2900 block of Robin Road, was charged on May 9 after a witness reported seeing him with his pants around his ankles, urinating on the side of the road, as she drove south on Susquehanna Trail on May 5, according to Northern York County Regional Police. The witness reported she could see Woods’ exposed buttocks and penis. She provided police with a description of the suspect.

Police responded to the area and found a man matching the witness’ description walking along Susquehanna Trail in the area of the incident, according to the criminal complaint. They detained the man, later identified as Woods, and asked him why he was urinating along the road.

“I had to pee,” Woods told them, according to the complaint.

Asked why it was necessary to pull his pants all the way down to his ankles to urinate, Woods allegedly said “Because my penis is too big,” the complaint states.

Woods was processed on the charges and released, according to the complaint.