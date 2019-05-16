× Beaba recalls baby food cooker due to laceration hazard

Beaba has issued a recall for its baby food cooker, Babycook Neo, after reports the glass bowl breaking during use and people getting injured.

Description: This recall involves the Beaba Babycook Neo Midnight and Cloud baby food makers. The Babycook Neo is A/C powered and steams and blends food. It measures about 9 inches wide and 9 inches high with a detachable glass bowl. The Midnight is dark blue with a white handled glass bowl with the reference number 912645 on the bottom. The Cloud is white with a gray handled glass bowl with the reference number 912646 on the bottom.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Babycook Neo and contact Beaba for a free replacement bowl.

Incidents/Injuries: Beaba has received about 300 reports of the glass bowl shattering, including three incidents of minor injuries.

Sold At: BeabaUsa.com, Buy Buy Baby, Williams Sonoma, Indigo, Albee Baby, Bed Bath & Beyond, West Coast Kids, Nini and Loli, Liapela, Albee Baby, Baby’s Planet, Baby Square, Bed Bath & Beyond, Crocodile Baby Store, Lil Baby Sprouts, Macrobaby, Mini Jake, Mon Beau Bebe, Mum and Mini, Pizzazzz Kidz, Snuggle Bugz, Sprout San Francisco, Traveling Tikes, and USA Baby & Child, and other children’s stores nationwide, and online at the listed stores from July 2018 through February 2019 for between $200 and $250.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Find more about this recall and Beaba contact information here: www.beabausa.com/recall.