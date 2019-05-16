× Biden campaign will hold rally in Philadelphia, site of its national headquarters, on Saturday

PHILADELPHIA — Former Vice President Joe Biden announced Thursday that his presidential campaign’s national headquarters will be located in Philadelphia, and he and his wife, Jill, will hold a campaign kickoff rally there on Saturday.

“We’re proud to anchor our campaign in the birthplace of American democracy,” said Biden campaign manager Greg Schultz in a press release. “Philadelphia is a thriving city and a testament to the American spirit, built by the ingenuity and tenacity of ordinary people who did extraordinary things. Its storied history and celebrated diversity will serve as an inspiration for Team Biden, and is the ideal setting to continue our fight for the soul of this nation.”

The rally will be held at 1 p.m. at the Eakins Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.