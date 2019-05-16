× Coroner identifies man killed in two-vehicle crash Wednesday in West Manchester Township

YORK COUNTY — The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on West Market Street in West Manchester Township.

Paulin Atemekeng, 23, of Frederick, Maryland, died in the crash, which occurred at 3:34 p.m. on the 4300 block of W. Market St.

Atemekeng died of blunt force trauma, the coroner said. The manner of death was ruled accidental.

Atemekeng’s vehicle reportedly crossed the center line and struck a truck. He was transported to York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:53 p.m., the coroner said.

The conditions of the driver of the truck and the passenger in Atemekeng’s vehicle were not released.

Atemekeng was wearing a seatbelt, the coroner said. No autopsy has been scheduled.