General Sutter Inn $500,000 renovation mixes historical and modern decor

LANCASTER COUNTY -- General Sutter Inn in Lititz, Lancaster County is inviting guests to enjoy their new renovations.

Owners spent the last year upgrading hotel suites, the cocktail lounge and the dining room with a $500,000 renovation.

The cocktail lounge and dining room utilize a clean look and high-top seating, offering visitors an updated and welcoming atmosphere.

The second floor hotel suites all have private bathrooms. Owners say the rooms are more spacious thanks to the renovations.

The third floor suites are the perfect space for events and bridal party rentals.

The third floor rooms are rock & roll themed and have plenty of space at an affordable price.