Gov. Wolf’s approval rating reaches 54 percent among Pennsylvania voters, Quinnipiac poll says

HARRISBURG — Governor Tom Wolf’s approval rating is at its highest among Pennsylvania voters since he was elected, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.

Wolf has an approval rating of 54 percent, while 33 percent of those polled disapprove of his performance. It’s his first positive rating since he garnered a 45-39 percent score in a Quinnipiac survey on August 25, 2015.

In the latest poll, women gave Wolf an approval score of 59-28 percent, while male voters approve of his performance by a margin of 49-39 percent. White voters approve 53-35 percent, while non-white voters give him a 64-25 percent approval rating.

Democrats give the governor an approval rating of 84-7 percent, while Republicans disapprove of his performance in a 63-23 percent margin.

Among white voters with college degrees, Wolf has an approval rating of 62-26 percent, while white voters with no degree approve of him 45-42 percent, the poll finds.

U.S. Sen. Robert Casey Jr. has an approval rating of 48-34 percent among Pennsylvania voters, according to Quinnipiac, while Sen. Pat Toomey has a mixed score; 37 percent approve of his performance, and 41 percent disapprove.

A total of 66 percent of Pennsylvania voters consider themselves “very satisfied” or “somewhat satisfied” with the way things are going in the Keystone State, according to the poll — that’s the highest level of satisfaction since a 66 percent mark in April 2003, Quinnipiac says.

“Pennsylvanians are feeling good about their state and its economy and that seems to be helping Gov. Tom Wolf’s job approval rating,” said Mary Snow, polling analyst for the Quinnipiac University Poll. “There’s a political divide, though, when it comes to Pennsylvania’s two U.S. Senators. Democrat Robert Casey Jr.’s job approval rating sits just below 50 percent while Republican Pat Toomey fell below 40 percent, marking his lowest score since being elected.”