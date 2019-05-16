× Hush recalls some anesthetic products over failure to meet child resistant closure requirement, poisoning risk

If you recently got a tattoo and bought anesthetic products, you may want to take a look at it. Hush anesthetic has recalled thousands of its hush gels, sprays and foam soaps due that the packaging is not child resistant.

Description: This recall involves Hush gel, spray and foam soap products containing 4% lidocaine. The gel and spray were sold in 2 and 4-ounce sizes and the foam soap was sold in 1.7-ounce size. The bottles are white or black and have printed in green at the front the Hush logo or the phrase Hush and the type of product. The Drug Facts label is on the back. The lot number and expiration date are stamped on the bottom of the container. All lot numbers included in the recall.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately place the recalled products out of the reach of children and contact Hush for a full refund, a free replacement product or free replacement child-resistant cap.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Online at hushanesthetic.com, amazon.com, kingpintattoosupply.com, unitedtattoosupply.com and at tattoo studios nationwide from January 2009 through November 2018 for between $15 and $46.

For more information on this recall visit, www.hushanesthetic.com/crc.