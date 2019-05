× Joe Biden to hold Presidential Campaign Kickoff Rally in Philadelphia on Saturday

PHILADELPHIA– Presidential hopeful Joe Biden will be holding a Presidential Campaign Kickoff Rally in the city of Brotherly Love this weekend.

According to Biden’s website, the rally will be held at Eakins Oval in the 2400 block of Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.

The doors will open at 11:00 a.m. and the program will begin at 1:00 p.m.

You must sign up to attend.