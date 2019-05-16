× Lancaster County man accused of grabbing woman by hair, throwing her to ground

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manor Township Police have charged a man with simple assault after he allegedly grabbed a woman by her hair and threw her to the ground during a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon.

Barry Lee Morrison Jr., 28, was charged after police responded to the report of a domestic dispute at 2 p.m. on the 100 block of Longwood Court East.

The victim told police that Morrison also struck her in the face, arm, and shoulder, police say. She sustained bruises to those areas, but refused medical treatment.

Morrison was taken to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment.