Lancaster County woman accused of blaring car horn outside residence at 'inconvenient hour'

LANCASTER COUNTY — East Earl Township Police are searching for a woman accused of threatening and harassing a resident of the 1200 block of Sheep Road early Sunday morning.

Rita M. Beelis, 49, of Honey Brook, is accused of threatening the resident with violence, intentionally damaging the resident’s property, and blaring her vehicle’s horn for several minutes at 2:54 a.m.

Police say Beelis honked her horn in an attempt to get the victim to come out of their home, according to the criminal complaint affidavit. She also allegedly used a shovel to damage the home’s front door and break two windows, according to police.

Beelis is charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief, police say.

Anyone with information on Beelis’ whereabouts is asked to contact East Earl Township Police at (717) 355-5302.