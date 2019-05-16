× Man arrested for domestic assault in Carlisle

CARLISLE, PA — A Carlisle man is accused of injuring a woman in a domestic assault because she was on her phone and not paying attention to him. It happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday inside a home on the 500 block of South Pitt Street. The victim told police Cameron Stever was intoxicated and hit her in the lip when he tried to take her phone. He persisted in trying to get the victim’s phone, scratching her right arm and wrist in the process according to court documents. Stever was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison. Police say the victim sustained minor injuries from the assault.

Stever is charged with Simple Assault Domestic Violence and Harassment.