Morning showers, then more sunshine and a bit warmer on Thursday

MORNING SHOWERS TO PM SUNSHINE: Some showers are expected through the early morning hours as a front sits nearby, but conditions turn drier and sunnier into the afternoon as it lifts back north. This helps warm temperatures into the lower to middle 70s Thursday afternoon, making for a milder day. Winds are light to quiet with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Skies are partly clear through the night. There’s the chance for a few isolated showers closer to daybreak. Lows dip into the middle to upper 50s. Friday brings more shower chances once again. A few showers, perhaps some rumbles of thunder, are possible through the afternoon. Temperatures hover in the middle to upper 70s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend does look dry for Saturday, but a couple showers or thunderstorms could try to sneak in on Sunday. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine on Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures. Readings reach the lower to middle 70s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out, but most should stay dry. Skies are partly sunny on Sunday, and the small rain chances return. A couple showers or thunderstorms are possible, but most should stay dry. Readings reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms as the next cold front crosses through the region. Temperatures are in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. Tuesday is quieter with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures are near 80 degrees. Wednesday brings a mixture of clouds and sunshine as the next system approaches. There’s a small chance for a few thunderstorms. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Andrea Michaels