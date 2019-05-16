× Mountville Fire Company hopeful for carnival fundraiser after 2018 washout

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Mountville Days Carnival is the big money maker for the Mountville Fire Company.

It’s the primary fundraiser for the company that goes towards offsetting the budget that includes equipment, utilities, and investments.

The goal each year is to raise $10,000.

In 2018, the five-day carnival was a total washout, forcing the company to fall $8,000 short of the goal.

“With the expenses that we maintain every year, that’s a huge hit for us,” said Captain Bryan Duquin, Jr. of the Mountville Fire Company.

Capt. Duquin said this shortfall caused them to be tight on expenses and hindering goals, such as getting 20 new pagers to match the county system that cost roughly $450-550 apiece.

After what Duquin described as a “great” start to the carnival on Wednesday, sunny skies on Thursday filled the park with attendees.

A positive sign for the company after putting in “300 hours” of manpower preparing for the carnival.

“We had a couple little squalls of rain that have come through and looking like they’re on the radar but it’s definitely a feeling of happiness, it’s a sigh of relief that all the time that we’re putting in isn’t wasted,” said Duquin.

They’re still maintaining a goal of $10,000 for this year, with hopes of earning a little more to makeup for last year.

“Even a $15,000 year would be ecstatic for us to be able to offset the budget, appropriately,” said Duquin.

For more information on times and admission for the Mountville Days Carnival, visit the Fire Company website or their Facebook page.

Thanks to community donations, Duquin said a fireworks show will return to the carnival Friday night.