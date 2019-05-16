× ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair rushed to hospital after suffering ‘serious’ medical issue, TMZ reports

ATLANTA — Professional wrestling legend Ric Flair was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after suffering what is reportedly a serious medical emergency, according to TMZ.

“The Nature Boy” was taken to an Atlanta hospital. The 70-year-old Flair is a 16-time world champion in the National Wrestling Alliance, World Championship Wrestling, and World Wrestling Entertainment organizations.

TMZ could not specify the type of medical issue Flair suffered, but reported it is “very serious.”

Flair survived a medical scare in 2017, when he was in a medically induced coma for 11 days after suffering a ruptured intestine.

In February, he had a star-studded 70th birthday bash organized by his wife, Wendy Barlow.