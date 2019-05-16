Newberry Township Police welcome two K-9 officers to the force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Newberry Township Police welcomed two K-9 officers to the force Thursday.

The new K-9 officers, Rico and Zar, join the team after the loss of K-9 Tazer in January.

Sgt. Christopher Martinez, who was K-9 Tazer's handler, is partnered with K-9 Rico, a 16-month-old German Shepherd, while Officer Nicholas Vozzella is paired with K-9 Zar, a 15-month-old German Shepherd - Belgium Malinois mix.

Last week, the K-9 teams completed a 4-week canine academy and were certified through the North American Police Work Dog Association in the areas of suspect apprehension, narcotics detention, tracking, building searches and handler protection, the police department said.

"Having this tool is only going to allow us furthermore better provide the township the services they deserve," Sgt. Martinez said. "In moving forward with both units, it's going to allow school searches, tracking, apprehension (and) narcotics searches, things like that."