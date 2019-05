× One injured after stabbing in York city

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– One person went to the hospital after a stabbing in York city.

Emergency dispatch says the stabbing occurred around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday in the area of E. King Street and S. Sherman Street.

The victim took them self to the hospital with injuries, but the severity is unknown.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.