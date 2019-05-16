× Ortanna man facing charges after DUI, attempting to flee police during traffic stop

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A 36-year-old Ortanna man is facing charges after driving under the influence and attempting to flee police.

On May 13, police stopped a vehicle on S. Main Street near Alley 17 in Biglerville Boro for a traffic violation.

Police made contact with a 36-year-old Ortanna man who showed signs of recent alcohol consumption.

During the stop, the man attempted to flee police on foot.

After a pursuit of about four blocks, the man was taken into custody, and is in Adams County Prison on charges of DUI, fleeing and eluding, and multiple traffic violations.