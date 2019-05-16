Pennsylvania SPCA launches “Pupventures”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- If you’re a dog person, the Pennsylvania SPCA in Lancaster might have a program just for you. It’s a program called “Pupventures,” where volunteers can take dogs on a field trip.

“They get the see the dogs in a happier environment, where they are less barky, less stressed and their just like a normal dog,” said Rachel Golub, Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Site Manager

Even if it's just the purpose to get outside.

“We just sat at buchanan park and he (Oreo) seriously just rolled around in the sun. It was just perfect," Cristina Via of Lancaster said.

Whether to a hiking trail, nature preserve and even a few pet friendly restaurants. It’s an opportunity to get the dogs out and about, for three to four hours.

“To be honest, just helping. You know, it full fills me. In a way that that other things can’t," said Sarah Bair, Lancaster.

This gives the staff time to clean the pens and helps to reduce kennel stress so the dogs come back more relaxed and with a good wag.

“We love when we have, what we call, foster failures. People come and they take them out for a little bit. They fall in love and they end up adopting," said Golub.

For the inaugural event, 10 of 38 dogs had the chance to have some fun in the sun. You can signup to volunteer, with no strings or should I say leashes attached.

“Everyday is a gift when you rescue," said Via.

You can sign up to volunteer here.

Volunteers for the Pennsylvania SPCA can sign out the dogs Monday-Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and Sunday's starting at 8 a.m.