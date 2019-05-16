× Pirates activate P Chris Archer from Injured List

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates have activated one of the team’s best pitchers off the Injured List.

The team has activated P Chris Archer after suffering right thumb inflammation.

Now, Archer, 30, will look to rebound from a slow start that has seen him accumulate a 5.58 ERA over 6 starts.

The Pirates are still two games above .500, sitting at 21-19.