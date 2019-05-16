PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 19: Chris Archer #24 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch in the first inning during the game against the Kansas City Royals at PNC Park on September 19, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
Pirates activate P Chris Archer from Injured List
PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 19: Chris Archer #24 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch in the first inning during the game against the Kansas City Royals at PNC Park on September 19, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
PITTSBURGH– The Pirates have activated one of the team’s best pitchers off the Injured List.
The team has activated P Chris Archer after suffering right thumb inflammation.
Now, Archer, 30, will look to rebound from a slow start that has seen him accumulate a 5.58 ERA over 6 starts.
The Pirates are still two games above .500, sitting at 21-19.