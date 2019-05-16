Pirates activate P Chris Archer from Injured List

Posted 9:45 AM, May 16, 2019, by

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 19: Chris Archer #24 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch in the first inning during the game against the Kansas City Royals at PNC Park on September 19, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates have activated one of the team’s best pitchers off the Injured List.

The team has activated P Chris Archer after suffering right thumb inflammation.

Now, Archer, 30, will look to rebound from a slow start that has seen him accumulate a 5.58 ERA over 6 starts.

The Pirates are still two games above .500, sitting at 21-19.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.