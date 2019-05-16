Police ID man killed in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Update: Police have identified the man killed in Thursday morning’s shooting as 38-year-old Corey Crishon.

The individual who was injured in the shooting had surgery and is recovering at a local hospital, police add.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

Previous: A man is dead and another has been taken to the hospital after a shooting.

According to emergency dispatch, the shooting occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday in the 1500 block of State Street.

Upon arrival, police found a man lying in the middle of State Street and another laying on the sidewalk. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to local hospitals for treatment.

One of the shooting victims, a man in his mid-30s, died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The other is in grave condition and was immediately taken into surgery, police said.

Police are still on the scene investigating as of 8:00 a.m. and they have closed multiple streets in the area.

Captain Olivera gave an update to the media just after 7:00 a.m., saying that police are looking for witnesses and information that may lead to an arrest:

If you have any information relevant to this incident, please call (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

Harrisburg Police now flying a drone overhead the area they have taped off for their homicide investigation. Police have not been able to tell me if they are looking for a suspect or if the gunfire was exchanged between the two victims. pic.twitter.com/qPYpcPXFo7 — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) May 16, 2019