Police in Lancaster County investigating suspected road rage incident

May 16, 2019

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are investigating a suspected road rage incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Oregon Pike.

According to police, the incident occurred around 4:03 p.m. at Oregon Pike and East Roseville Road. Police say an unknown white male pointed a handgun at another motorist.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.

