Man dead, another taken to the hospital after shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- A man is dead and another has been taken to the hospital after a shooting.

According to emergency dispatch, the shooting occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday in the 1500 block of State Street.

Upon arrival, police found a man lying in the middle of State Street and another laying on the sidewalk. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to local hospitals for treatment.

One of the shooting victims, a 30-year-old man, died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The other is in grave condition and was immediately taken into surgery, police said.

Police are still on the scene investigating as of 8:00 a.m. and they have closed multiple streets in the area.

Captain Olivera gave an update to the media just after 7:00 a.m., saying that police are looking for witnesses and information that may lead to an arrest:

If you have any information relevant to this incident, please call (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.