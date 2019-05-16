Rising temperatures continue, rain chances diminishing until next week

CONTINUING TO WARM: Temperatures continue to rise for the rest of the week. Afternoon Thursday temperatures hit the mid-70s with overnight lows in the mid-50s. Clouds increase late tonight into tomorrow as a storm system weakens over the commonwealth very early in the morning. Heavy showers diminish quickly as they push into our area, with light-to-moderate rain during the morning commute. We’re done by the end of Rush Hour for most with clearing skies for Friday afternoon. Highs hit the upper-70s and near 80-degrees to finish the week.

SPLIT WEEKEND: We start the weekend off with rising temperatures once again. The mid-to-upper 70s will dominate with partly sunny skies for Saturday. A stray shower will be possible. Overnight lows in the 60s yield to mid-80s Sunday afternoon. Thunderstorm chances return, a few could be strong with the high humidity and temperature values as we finish the weekend.

INTO NEXT WEEK: An active weather pattern continues heading into next week. We keep the 80-degree range for afternoon temperatures and mild morning lows on either side of the 60-degree mark. Current guidance suggests thunderstorm activity Monday and Wednesday and otherwise partly cloudy skies for the first half of the work week. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to time, and make sure to have the FOX43 Weather App handy at all times!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Meteorologist Jessica Pash