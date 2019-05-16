Teen gets diploma early so dying dad can watch her graduate in hospital room

MOUNT VERNON, Oh — For senior Emily French, there was something even more important to her than getting her diploma.

It was making sure her dying dad was there to see it from his hospital bed.

“I don’t think I’ll ever have anything more special,” French told WTTE.

French said he’s unable to travel due to his health, so she asked her school if they could go to him.

Today my principal came to the hospital so my dad could see me graduate ❤️ I love you so much dad pic.twitter.com/KXndLlgrBP — Emily French (@_emilyfrench_) May 13, 2019

On Monday, that wish turned into a reality in an emotional ceremony at the hospital.

Her principal was able to present her with a diploma as her dad proudly watched from his bed.

“He woke up and he shook my principal’s hand, Mr. Will, and then Mr. Will gave me my diploma and my dad kissed me on the forehead and said, ‘I’m just so proud of you,'” French recalled.

According to WTTE, French’s dad suffers from Type 1 Diabetes and has had a number of medical issues throughout his life.

At the start of the year, he had a stroke, which led to three others and two heart attacks.

His last stroke was on April 5, the TV outlet reports.

Doctors told the family that he will spend his last days at the hospital.

The family has arranged a GoFundMe to help pay for his hospital bills and funeral expenses.