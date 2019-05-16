Teenager facing homicide charges after multiple arrests made in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- York Police made several arrests on Wednesday in a handful of different cases. One of those cases involving a teenager, who is now facing homicide charges.

According to police 14-year-old Christopher Johnson is facing homicide charges, and will be tried as an adult. Police say on May 2, the teenager shot and killed Antonio Navarro-Garcia.

When Johnson was arrested on Wednesday at an Apartment on Prospect Street, police say they found heroin, cocaine, and over 12-hundred dollars in cash.

The second arrest, 26-year-old Diontaye Jackson was taken into custody on Smith Street. He's facing several drug and possession of a fire arm charges. Jackson also had two outstanding warrants for an April 22 shooting on Sherman Street. During the arrest police found a gun, over five-thousand dollars worth of heroin and over $1,000 in cash

Police have released minimal information regarding the third arrest they made on Wednesday. Officers arrested a 17-year-old on West Maple Street, the teenager is facing drug and possession of a firearm charges. Officers also found a gun and cocaine at the residence.