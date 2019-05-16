× Vice President Mike Pence to speak at state dinner in Hershey on June 6

HERSHEY — Vice President Mike Pence will visit Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, June 6, when he speaks at a state dinner hosted by the Pennsylvania GOP in Hershey.

The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Hershey Lodge, 325 University Drive.

Tickets for the event range from $150 for General Admission to $10,000 for VIP Table seats, which include 10 tickets to a private reception and dinner.

The RSVP deadline is June 3.

Checks can be made payable to the Republican Party of Pennsylvania, 112 State Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101.